Coaches for new Erie High School teams to be determined in coming weeks

Combining three high school sports teams into one has its challenges. But Erie School District Athletic Director John Dahlstrand says fielding a football won't be one of them.

"They had about 80 students at a summer workout, and that's a big number," said Dahlstrand following Friday's pep rally at Veterans Stadium when the district announced the new Erie High School mascot -- the Royals -- and its colors -- purple and gold.

But deciding who will coach the kids is the next step. Applications to become the head coach for football and each of the district's 15 sports are due this week others by Monday. Factors like experience and success -- not just seniority -- will determine who's on the sidelines, next year.

"If you have two candidates and one of them is a teacher, that's the tiebreaker," said Doug Owens, president of the district's teachers union, the Erie Education Association.

The decision could be made within the next two weeks, Owens said.

"The goal is to get all the coaches in place so they can start their preseason conditioning, get their teams together, talk to students," said Dahlstrand.

Like football, other sports across the district are expected to field much larger teams because of the consolidation. So the administration is prepared to make what they can an "A" team and a "B" team.

"We may put in something like Millcreek (Twp. School District) has, a no-cut policy," said Dahlstrand. "We want all the kids involved."

The sign outside of Veterans Stadium, already reminding both players and fans that gone are the days of the cross-town rivalries. Instead, all the students are competing not against, but with one another.

"Athletics is something that maybe could pull this new high school together," said Owens.