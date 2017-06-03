Two Taken to Hospital After Truck Runs Off Road in Venango Township

Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck ran off the road in Venango Township Saturday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lake Pleasant Road just south of Valley Road.

A red Ford F-150 left the road and came to a rest on the driver's side.

The driver and a child in the truck got out through the passenger door.

They were both taken to UPMC Hamot with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are investigating how the accident happened.