Two Taken to Hospital After Truck Runs Off Road in Venango Towns - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Taken to Hospital After Truck Runs Off Road in Venango Township

Posted: Updated:

Two people were taken to the hospital after a truck ran off the road in Venango Township Saturday.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 11800 block of Lake Pleasant Road just south of Valley Road.

A red Ford F-150 left the road and came to a rest on the driver's side.

The driver and a child in the truck got out through the passenger door.

They were both taken to UPMC Hamot with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police are investigating how the accident happened.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com