Fairview Man Gets Four Years of Prison for Child Pornography - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fairview Man Gets Four Years of Prison for Child Pornography

A Fairview man will spend the next four years behind bars for possession of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge David Cercone sentenced Ian Ahenger, 43, to serve prison time with 10 years of supervised release and pay restitution of $2,500 in federal court Friday.

Ahenger possessed computer images which showed minors engaging in sex, according to information presented to the court.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a national initiative by the Department of Justice to address child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation.

