Most kids are getting ready for their last week of school. Once they’re out, sometimes it can be a dangerous time for kids in the city.

Out on the lower east side, neighborhood kids came out to Wayne Park Baptist Church for the first-ever kids block party. The event is being hosted by 4 different ministries.

"We just brainstormed, and decided this would be the best way to let the kids know, and the city know what's going on in the summer for the kids. And to share God's love,” says co-organizer, Tim Farley.

"When the summer time comes, it is usually met with its fair share of negativity. A lot of idle time, that may not necessarily be the best for our children. So, you want to do positive things and start building those relationships so they think, "Hey!" they have safe people they can go to,” explains executive director of ServErie, Marcus Atkinson.

For parents attending the event, like Kate, it provides an opportunity for her and her son to meet the ministries and neighbors.

"It's a good day for the kids to come out and have a lot of fun, there's lots of games, free hot dogs. We love that, right? So, having a good time with everybody, from all over the city,” she says.

Organizers invited the fire department so the kids can recognize who they are and learn what they do.

"A lot of kids the cops and the fire department, they are bad people... And it's just awesome to see a lot of the kids going in and talking to the firemen. And then, it's really important to let the kids know when they see them in the house, if there's a fire or so, don't run from them,” says Tim.

While the games, food, and fire truck are fun for the kids, the event focused on teaching kids about faith.

"We believe that is a missing component with so much of what we see in society. And obviously, it does no good for anyone to have it under a bushel basket. We want to shine the light of Christ as bright as possible,” says Marcus.