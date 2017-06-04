Alumni Weekend at Saint Boniface School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Alumni Weekend at Saint Boniface School

Saint Boniface School on Route 8 is celebrating an alumni weekend, as the parish school prepares to close its doors for good. Former students, parents and teachers gathered for an adults only party.  

People took a trip down memory lane, touring classrooms, halls, and the cafeteria and looking at old pictures and yearbooks. The Diocese of Erie made the tough decision last year to close the 160-year-old school at the end of this year, because of dwindling enrollment.

On Sunday there will be an Alumni Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by a pot luck meal and more opportunities to say farewell to the school. Cindy Vallimont a teacher at the school for 24 years, who is also an alumna talked about the process of saying goodbye.  "This place is home to me, it's been a stressful year trying to figure out what to do, trying to help my first and second graders make memories so they will remember this school," Vallimont said. "I'm going to miss the mass and parishioners involvement in what we're doing in the school, that's what I'm going to miss most," she added.

Last week, Saint Boniface held already had an all-school graduation.  On Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. the students will leave for the last time.

