St. Joseph Church and Bread of Life Community Celebrate Sesquicentennial

St. Joseph Church and Bread of Life Community at 24th and Sassafras Street is celebrating 150 years in Erie.

Bishop Lawrence Persico joined members of the parish in a special Pentecost Vigil and 150th anniversary celebration. He blessed a new icon that represents when the Bread of Life community joined with St. Joseph Church 25 years ago.

At the special mass, worshipers honored and remembered all who have served in the ministry of the church for over 150 years. The church has about 450 families. Father Larry Richards told us why the church has lasted so long. "Jesus Christ has kept us going for 150 years now and we are so blessed and we don't focus on the last 150 years, we focus on where Jesus is calling us in the future to go out and to evangelize and so we talk about...the best is yet to come," Father Richards said.

For the past 12 years, the church has maintained a prayer vigil 24-hours-a-day in their perpetual adoration chapel.