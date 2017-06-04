Mariner's Ball Raising Funds for Flagship Niagara League - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Mariner's Ball Raising Funds for Flagship Niagara League

It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Flagship Niagara League, and the 7th annual Mariner's Ball was a sold out event. Although it is about supporting the mission of the league, organizers want this benefit to be fun.  This year it featured bourbon tasting from the Bourbon barrel, a rum bar aboard the Flagship Niagara, a cigar bar, live and silent auctions and fabulous food stations.

The party paid tribute to unsung heroes too, honoring longtime volunteer docent and flagship model maker, Dr. Robert Guelcher, a major supporter of the league.

The ball was expected to raise 100-thousand-dollars, money which will support the expensive up keep of the Niagara.  "That money will go for our trainees on the ship, maintenance of the Niagara," said Niagara Captain William Sabatini. "We have a record of excellence, in fact inspectors were here recently from the U.S. Coast Guard and they said we set the standard in the country for safety and preparedness."

And if you were downtown, you may have heard or seen that the signature event wrapped up with a fireworks display behind the Erie Maritime Museum.

