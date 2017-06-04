Man Wanted for Attempted Homicide in Erie Stabbings Turns Himself In

A man wanted for stabbing two people earlier this week has turned himself in to police.

Robin Nixon, 32, of Erie, showed up at the Erie Police station about 8 p.m. Saturday and was taken into custody.

Police have charged him with attempted criminal homicide and several counts of aggravated assault, among other charges.

The stabbing happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Nixon got into an argument with another 32-year-old man inside Hunter's Inn at 26th and Cranberry.

Erie News Now learned the victim followed Nixon out of the bar, and Nixon reportedly stabbed the victim during an altercation outside.

Another man suffered a relatively minor stab wound while trying to break up the fight.

Police say Nixon is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday morning.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from inside and outside the bar to gather more facts.