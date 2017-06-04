Shriners Hospital for Children Celebrates 90 Years

The Shriners Hospital for Children in Erie celebrated a huge anniversary. Ninety years ago they opened their doors.

Myrle Knickerbocker has dedicated a good portion of his life helping kids in need of treatment at Shriners in Erie.

"I'm with the Crawford County Motor Patrol. I have a purple…go-kart over there, and I drive that in the parades, raising money for the Shriners hospital,” says Myrle.

Myrle credits the Erie Shriners Hospital for being able to celebrate 90 years with them. He wasn’t a patient, but 89 years ago his dad, Ralph, was.

"If it wouldn't have been for them, he probably wouldn't have lived. He wouldn't have lived, because a lot of kids with polio didn't,” says Myrle.

While Myrle rides in parades and fund raises for the hospital, it's what his dad did after he died that keeps his memory alive with Shriners.

"So, the hospital means everything. And when he died he asked, instead of having flowers at the funeral home and that, he asked for donations to be made to the Shriners Hospital in Erie."

Myrle brought his mom along for the celebration. It was her and Myrle’s dad’s spirit, plus the Shriners that keeps bringing him back to support the hospital.

"They taught us to always make people smile and laugh."

Myrle says when he sees a kid smile after sitting in his go-kart, it makes him feel amazing.

"It also makes me cry."