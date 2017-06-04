Female Strangulation Victim Dies of Injuries

Erie News Now has learned that the young Erie woman found unresponsive in her home Friday morning after being assaulted and strangled, has died of her injuries. The coroner has identified the black female victim as 26-year-old Anita Jones. She had been hospitalized in critical condition at UPMC Hamot since Friday morning.

Coroner Lyell Cook says he was notified late Saturday of the woman's death. His office plans an autopsy for Monday afternoon.

Police and Emergycare rescuers were called to 2707 Holland Street just a little after 10:00 a.m. Friday. Adults and children led first responders to the woman inside the home. Police say she had been assaulted and strangled.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence. They have continued to work the case throughout the weekend. According to the officer in charge, detectives have not released any updated information on whether they have arrested or charged a suspect.

If you have information that could help lead investigators to an arrest, call Erie Police at 870-1120.