Homicide Investigation Underway After Erie Man Shot and Killed at Outdoor Party in Crawford County

The State Police Troop-E Major Case Team has been activated to investigate the homicide of a young Erie man at an outdoor party in Crawford County early Sunday morning. The victim is identified as 21-year-old Jimmy Edward Johnson, a black male from the city of Erie.

According to state police from Corry, and Meadville, they were first notified of a gunshot victim around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The shots were fired after a fight broke out in a rural area near Teepleville Flatts Road and Eddies Road in Athens Township, Crawford County. Investigators say dozens of people were at the party when someone brandished a handgun and fired two shots. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell told Erie News Now that Johnson suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen. Friends took the victim to Meadville Medical Center in a car. He died in the emergency room. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday at the Erie County Morgue.

The remnants of the party, evidence of a campfire, bottles, trash, even cars are left behind at the scene in Athens Township. It is private property marked with a sign that indicates walk-in fishing access is permitted.

State police have interviewed many witnesses who were at the party. They say more interviews are planned. If you have information on the crime, call State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.