John Dudley Lands in London Hours After Terror Attacks

Erie Times News sports columnist John Dudley, his wife and in-laws arrived in London at 6:30 a.m. local time Sunday, 1:30 a.m. our time. On a planned vacation, they were in flight, when the London terror attacks happened Saturday. When they landed at London's Heathrow Airport, they were hit with a barrage of text messages on their cell phones, mostly from family and friends hoping that they were all okay.

Dudley, talked by phone with Erie News Now Lisa Adams Sunday afternoon. He said his family was able to have a relatively normal day as tourists, in spite of a very heavy police presence everywhere. "I take a little different view of it than some people, and trust me my wife had some real concerns and I don't blame her at all," Dudley said, "but my feeling was in the aftermath, as terrible as they are sometimes you can be safer at least in the immediate aftermath."

Dudley toured the Buckingham Palace area Sunday morning, and was able to visit the Tower of London and the Tower Bridge, even though the nearby London Bridge and the market targeted in the terror attack were closed off in the aftermath of the attack. "There's such a heavy security presence here right now and from what I'm hearing it was the same way in the several days following the Manchester bomb. As we drove in this morning in the cab from the airport we saw police everywhere and military personnel everywhere. A lot of people in bullet proof vests with automatic weapons. So you felt the security presence all around you," Dudley said.

Dudley will spend a couple more days in London and then travel to Scotland with his wife and her parents.