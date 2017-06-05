Salt Room Opens in Millcreek

This time of year can certainly have you reaching for the tissues a little more often, whether it be allergies, or that late season cold you just can’t shake.

A new business in the Shops at the Colony may just have the answer to your stuffy nose.

Registered nurse Kathy Taylor opened Aki this past week. She plans on helping you with salt.

Inside Aki is a room made up Himalayan salt bricks with four chairs. Kathy says the way the salt helps with congestion is it thins out mucus, and can clear you up.

She came up with the idea after walking into a salt room and feeling instant calmness. She says as a nurse, she’s always trying to help people, so then came the dream of Aki.

When you purchase a salt room session for $30, you enter the room for 45 minutes. No cell phones are allowed, and you’re asked to just relax.

Kathy says the salt room experience is different for everyone.

“It's worth a try if you can find something that isn't, no medications to help you get through your allergies symptoms. Always check with your doctor before not taking any of your medications. If you have any chronic health issues, you should check with your doctor first to see if they have any guidance with that."

The other half of Aki is Kathy’s handmade lotions and scrubs. They’re fragrance free, and customizable.

She offers over 100 men and women’s imposter perfumes and colognes. The products she sells include sugar scrubs, lotion, cleaners, and shaving cream.

Kathy is also working to get essential oils to use in the products.

Aki is now open, and Kathy will be having a grand opening celebration on Monday, June 12th.

