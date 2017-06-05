Erie Woman's Death Ruled Homicide, Coroner Says She Was Strangled

An Erie woman's death has been ruled a homicide.

After an autopsy Monday afternoon, Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook ruled that Anita Jones, 26, of Erie, died of ligature strangulation.

Cook would not say what object was used to strangle the victim.

Erie Police hope the children of a young woman killed at her home can help their investigation.

Jones was assaulted and strangled inside her home at East 27th and Holland.

Her mother went to her home around 10 a.m. Friday when she had not heard from Jones. That is when she discovered her daughter unconscious.

Detectives worked the case all weekend. They recovered surveillance camera video and are reviewing it to see if there is any evidence.

Jones' children, ages three and five, were found inside the home.

Experts at the Children's Advocacy Center are interviewing her kids, rather than police, because of the delicate situation.

"It's tough, and we're not even trained for that," said Chief Don Dacus of Erie Police. "We allow the CAC to use their forensic interviewers. We observe, but we don't ask the questions ourselves because it is a delicate situation when you're interviewing children."

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Investigators ask anyone with information or who may have seen a suspicious vehicle to call them at 814-870-1120.