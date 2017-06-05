Rollover Crash Ties Up Traffic Near Millcreek Mall - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Rollover Crash Ties Up Traffic Near Millcreek Mall

Posted: Updated:

A two-vehicle accident tied up traffic Monday morning in an already congested area of Millcreek.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. along Interchange Road near the entrance to the Millcreek Mall Pavilion.

Two SUVs going through the intersection collided. It caused on of the vehicles to roll over onto its roof.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. One was transported to Millcreek Community Hospital for evaluation.

The crash happened along Interchange Road where road construction has already limited the flow of traffic.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com