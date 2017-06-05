Rollover Crash Ties Up Traffic Near Millcreek Mall

A two-vehicle accident tied up traffic Monday morning in an already congested area of Millcreek.

The accident happened just after 11 a.m. along Interchange Road near the entrance to the Millcreek Mall Pavilion.

Two SUVs going through the intersection collided. It caused on of the vehicles to roll over onto its roof.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. One was transported to Millcreek Community Hospital for evaluation.

The crash happened along Interchange Road where road construction has already limited the flow of traffic.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.