Liberty Park Amphitheater Project Nearly Complete

Construction crews are now putting the finishing touches on the new Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park.

The venue, with a new permanent roof, is scheduled to open for a concern in late June.

The Erie Port Authority is spending more than $550,000 on the project.

The work is replacing the old, fabric covered stage that was heavily damaged in a wind storm about two years ago.

Doug Pomorski of the Erie Port Authority said, "We are about 99% complete. We are just doing some final site work. We have paving contractors scheduled to come in on Wednesday. Immediately after that, the landscapers will be in to finishing up and plant some grass."

The new permanent roof is made of heavy plastic, supported by large wooden beams.