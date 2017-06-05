West Nile Worries - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

West Nile Worries

The Erie County Health Department is seeing a big increase in the number of mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile Virus.

That type of mosquito normally does not start turning up in traps until mid to late summer.

But after a mild winter, and rainy spring, significant numbers of that type of mosquito are being found in traps put out at locations around the county.

Managers are urging people to eliminate standing water on their property.

And county crews are already trying to kill the mosquito larvae.

Karen Tobin of the Erie County Health Department said, "What we are doing right now is focusing on larvicide which means we are looking for areas of standing water  which we have had plenty with all the rain we have had. So we are treating those areas with the larvicide. Basically it stops the breeding cycle of the mosquito."

So far no mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

But testing is done every week to make sure the department has up-to-date information about the scope of the problem.

