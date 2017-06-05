Cameras Help Wesleyville Prosecute Illegal Dumpers - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Cameras Help Wesleyville Prosecute Illegal Dumpers

Posted: Updated:

A recycling drop-off site in Wesleyville is still going strong after 25 years, when similar sites are being forced to close.   

The Wesleyville site still has some people dumping items in the bins that are not recyclable. That practice is forcing a county drop-off site in Washington Township to close on July 1. But, the Wesleyville site is operated by the borough, and borough police do not hesitate to prosecute people who break the rules.
       

Usually, a person who dumps illegally does not do it twice. The fine is $500.

"We have two cameras that pick up images from all angles, and yes, they seem to be working out well for us,"said Rick Gross, Wesleyville Public Works Supervisor.

The Washington Township site, that's closing next month, does have surveillance cameras, but the images are not clear enough to launch a successful prosecution.
 

