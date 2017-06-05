Search Warrants Issued as State Police Investigate Fatal Shooting at Party

Pennsylvania State Police have not made any arrests in a shooting at a large outdoor party Sunday.

It happened in a remote spot off Teepleville Flatts Road in Athens Township, Crawford County by a fishing hole.

Troopers say about 100 young people, ages 16 to 24, were drawn to the party.

A fight broke out, and someone fired a handgun, according to State Police.

Jimmy Johnson, 21, was killed after he was hit with a bullet in the chest and abdomen.

Friends drove Johnson to Meadville Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Many party-goers did not even know each other. State Police would not release what cause the fight.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses, who are cooperating, and say a name is coming to the surface in those conversations.

Police have issued search warrants.

"There is a lot of information that we are trying to piece together at this point, so we do not technically have a person of interest at this time," said Lt. Wayne Kline, Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit Commander. "We are just analyzing the information that we are gaining through the interviews and working on that."

State Police have learned there was alcohol at the party. Investigators say there may have been marijuana, too, based on different interviews.

Witnesses say two to four shots fired.

State Police have not recovered the weapon but are confident the investigation is moving forward.

Erie News Now has learned the party happened on private property and whoever organized it did not have permission to do so.