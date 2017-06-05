Keeping Your Kids "Unplugged" This Summer

School is almost out for summer, giving kids more free time. Many of the kids spending much of their time on devices. At Camp Notre Dame in Fairview, kids will be experiencing the outdoors, without their devices.

"No cell phones, no gaming devices. There's so much to do here in our 120 acres woods field and stream, and pond, and lake, that there just isn't time," said John Yonko, Executive Director for Camp Notre Dame.

They're a traditional camp, offering activities such as fishing, hiking, and crafts. Yonko said campers who follow the philosophy, especially those who attend year after year, have interpersonal relationships with their camp-mates, and have better communication skills.

"Without technology, without a life line, kids have to learn to depend on the resources they have in here [points to heart]," said Yonko.

He adds that kids should have outdoor exposure. New research shows some kids have a nature deficit.

Tom Snyder, of Erie, agrees. He takes his grandson, Brian, outdoors as much as he can.

"It's great because they can learn a lot more and have a lot of fun out there, find out what nature is all about. Instead of staying inside the house and playing games, and things like that. I'd rather have him outside being active," said Snyder.

Snyder said they go to many parks like Frontier, Presque Isle, Waldameer or simply in their back yard.

For information on Camp Notre Dame, http://www.campnotredame.com/