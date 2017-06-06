Early-Morning Fire in Erie

An early start to the day for Erie fire crews, as they spent the morning battling a fire.

The first calls came in around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a fire in a small structure in between two houses along Linwood Avenue on Erie's east side.

Initially, there were concerns about someone potentially being trapped inside.

That turned out to not be the case. There are no reports of any injuries.

That structure appears to be a total loss.

It took crews about an hour to get it under control.

No word yet on how the fire may have started.