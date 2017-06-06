Strong Vincent to Hold Final Commencement Ceremony Tuesday Night

There is certainly going to be some mixed emotions as the 2017 graduating class at Strong Vincent High School takes the stage Tuesday night.

There will be excitement for the seniors as they will receive their diplomas after four years, but also some will be upset. This will be the last time any class will ever be considered Strong Vincent alumni.

Strong Vincent opened it's doors in 1930 and had their first graduating class in 1931. Now, 87 years later the final class will walk across the stage.

The Strong Vincent seniors will be heading to the Bayfront Convention Center for the school's final commencement ceremony. Tuesday night’s commencement speech will be given by republican mayoral nominee, John Persinger. The speech will be based off a quote from Alan Cohen about change. It will be titled, "It takes courage to let go of the familiar and embrace the new." The change of course will be coming to the Erie School District by way of their reconsolidation plan.

Tuesday will be the last day for Strong Vincent classes. Central Tech will also be wrapping up before dawning a new name in the fall, as Erie High School.

Friday will be the final day of classes for the Erie School District, meaning Wayne and Emerson Gridley will close their doors for the final time as well.

The buildings over at East and Strong Vincent will be transformed into middle schools in the fall.