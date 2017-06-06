Second Man Charged in January Blue Canoe Brewery Burglary

Titusville Police have arrested a Harrisburg man in connection to the burglary of the Blue Canoe Brewery.

Silas Yashinski, 20, of Harrisburg, faces charges including burglary and criminal trespass.

Investigators contacted Harrisburg Police Monday to arrest Yashinski. Titusville Police went to Harrisburg to bring Yashinski to the Crawford County Jail.

Matthew Miller, 19, of Titusville, was also arrested without incident May 18 on charges including three counts of burglary and criminal trespass and one count each of criminal conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking.

Yashinski and Miller stole a safe from Blue Canoe Brewery during the early morning hours of Jan. 3, police said.

The suspects managed to open the safe at a different location, according to investigators.

Multiple pieces of video and other evidence was examined as part of the investigation.

More charges may be filed as police investigate other suspects in the case, police said.