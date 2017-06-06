Two Charged in Fatal Shooting at Weekend Party in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police have charged two men in connection to a fatal shooting at a weekend party in Crawford County.

Stephen Kozak, 26, of Meadville, was arraigned Monday night on a charge of criminal homicide. Investigators say Kozak fired the fatal shot.

Brandon Frantz, 19, of Meadville, faces charges including conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and several firearms charges. He was arraigned Tuesday morning.

Investigators tell Erie News Now they plan to arrest two more co-conspirators. State Police are still asking anyone with information to call investigators at 814-332-6911.

State Police were called to a remote, wooded area off Teepleville Road in Athens Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said when they arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. They estimate around 100 or more people were drawn to the party.

A fight broke out, and someone fired a handgun, according to State Police.

"He didn't really want to give it to him, but I guess some guy was beating up these girls," said neighbor Rick Frantz, who later talked to Brandon Frantz. "That's what he told me. 2:30 and then he said he was beating their heads in with rocks and stuff, and his friend flipped out."

Pennsylvania State Police could not confirm that motive but have interviewed one woman treated at the hospital after she was hit with a bottle.

"People said they were running out of beer - some groups - and that caused some conflicts with other people that still had beer," said Lt. Wayne Kline, Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit Commander.

Witnesses said two to four shots were fired.

Jimmy Johnson, 21, was killed after he was hit with a bullet in the chest and abdomen, according to the Crawford County Coroner.

Friends drove Johnson to Meadville Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The coroner ruled Johnson's death as a homicide after an autopsy Tuesday.

Frantz provided a Highpoint 9mm pistol to Kozak at the party, drove Kozak from the scene after the shooting, and tampered with and tried to remove the serial number from the handgun, investigators said. State Police have recovered the murder weapon, which they say was found in pieces in a rural area.

"When he was talking to me, he said he tore it up in 8 pieces," said Frantz. "I don't know if he found all 8 piece or not."

While searching the Frantz's home in West Mead Township for evidence, troopers found an indoor marijuana grow operation, along with multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia, State Police told Erie New Now.

Erie News Now has learned the party happened on private property and whoever organized it did not have permission to do so.

Kozak and Frantz were taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Kozak was denied bail. Bond was set at $500,000 for Frantz.