St. Boniface Staff and Students Get Ready for Goodbye

One of Erie County’s more historic catholic schools is just days away from closing for good. The last classes to walk through St. Boniface Catholic School is this Thursday.

In the words of Principal Lisa Panighetti, it’s a bittersweet time at St. Boniface. After 160 years the K through 4 school will be no more.

The school is closing in part of the Erie Catholic Diocese’s Building in TruTH and Love Plan. In the past six years, St. Boniface saw a 46% enrollment decline. The school currently has 8 teachers and 5 classrooms. Located on Route 8, south of I-90, the school is mostly attended by kids from Wattsburg, a few from Union City, and one family from Erie.

While this is typically a sad time for a school family like St. Boniface, teachers and administration are treating it like any other end of the year.

“The kids for the most part don't really understand what's happening. I think as it's growing nearer they're understanding more about what's happening. But I think for a lot of them, they're excited about their new schools. A lot of their friends are going with them. So there is an element of comfort there, cause they're kind of all going together,” says Lisa.

She tells Erie News Now that most of the kids and teachers plan on staying within the Erie Catholic Diocese schools.

“We instill the faith in our students. And I think when you walk through the door there's just a different feeling when you come into one of our schools. You know, the going to church every week and instilling those values in everything that we do. I think that's very important to families, it's important to us. And I'm thankful they want to continue that,” she says.

St. Boniface’s sister school Our Lady of Mount Carmel is also closing this week.

As for the school at St. Boniface, it will be used as a pre-school.