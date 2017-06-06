Woman Charged After 5 Year Old Found in Crawford County Pond

A woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after a 5-year-old boy was found in a Crawford County pond Friday.

Brianna Park, 25, of Conneaut Lake, was arraigned Monday morning on the felony charge.

It started around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Jerry Lee Drive in North Shenango Township

An autistic boy went out an unlocked door in the back of a trailer without Park noticing, State Police said.

The child was not reported missing to 911 until about ten minutes later, according to investigators.

A man was driving south on Espy Road with his son when they spotted a hand in the middle of a pond near Bass Road, troopers said.

They stopped, ran though a field and went into a pond to rescue the child, who was brought back to shore, according to State Police.

The child was conscious and alert when he was removed from the water, investigators said.

The 5 year old was flown to the Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh for evaluation.

North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department, Stat Evac and Conneaut Lake Ambulance provide assistance.

Parks remained in the Crawford County Prison on $25,000 bond as of early Tuesday afternoon.