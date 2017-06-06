Pennsylvania Granted Grace Period for REAL ID Enforcement

Pennsylvania residents will not have to worry about access issues at federal facilities for the next month under the REAL ID law.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced an enforcement grace period for Pennsylvania through July 10, 2017.

The grace period goes into effect Wednesday, June 7 for states like Pennsylvania whose extensions to comply with the law expire June 6. The other states include Oregon, Washington, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Virginia, Alaska and South Carolina.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation May 26 to repeal the REAL ID non-participation legislation, so the state can provide REAL ID compliant drivers license and identification cards

PennDOT has submitted an extension request to the DHS and is awaiting a response.

The grace period only applies to entrance to federal facilities. REAL ID enforcement on commercial air travel will not start until January 22, 2018.

PennDOT estimates compliant licenses and identification cards will be available for customers in 2019.