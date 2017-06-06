Volunteers Prepare for Opening of Restored Trolley Station in Ca - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Volunteers Prepare for Opening of Restored Trolley Station in Cambridge Springs

History will come alive this weekend in Cambridge Springs.

The community's restored 107 year old trolley station will open as a museum and community center.

Volunteers have been working on the project for the past eight years.

And even today, they were busy cleaning and getting the building ready for the grand opening Saturday and Sunday.

The original dispatch center is in place.

So are many of the original furnishings, and many old photographs that show the station when it operated from 1910-1928.

Volunteers say they've had plenty of community support during the restoration.

Northwest Pennsylvania Heritage Partnership President Ed Cronin said, "All the thumbs up from passing motorists whenever we are working outside is just very encouraging, and donations all around Crawford County have come in."

The trolley station will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

It is located at the intersection of Railroad Street and Venango Avenue in Cambridge Springs.

Upload your own image or video

