Community Foundation Honors Mother Mary Beth Kennedy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Foundation Honors Mother Mary Beth Kennedy

Hundreds of people attended today's annual meeting of the Erie Community Foundation.

This year, the foundation distributed more than $16 million to local charities and non profit organizations.

Some of the largest gifts went to support plans for a downtown community college and Erie Innovation District.

The foundation today also gave its annual community service award to Mother Mary Beth Kennedy.

She is the founder of Community of Caring and Community Country Day School.

Betty Kennedy also spent years helping the poor in Africa and Haiti.

Many members of her family were with her during today's event.

Granddaughter Angela Collins said, "We are elated our grandmother is getting the award today. She has served the community for 40-50 years. So she is very deserving of this honor."

As part of the award, Kennedy received $12,000 to be donated to the charity of her choice.

