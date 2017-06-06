Erie Contractor Enters Plea, Could Face 328 years in Jail

An Erie contractor, charged with bilking 40 customers out of their money, has opted to not go to trial.

Lloyd Davis, 60, pleaded no contest in Erie County Court today. Davis was charged last November. State Police say Davis, and his company, LD Construction, would accept deposits from customers for the purchase of materials for work to be done on their homes. Police say Davis either never ordered the materials, never started the job, or abandoned the job after doing a small amount of work. Those 40 customers are claiming losses of $446,000.



By pleading no contest, Davis is accepting the weight of evidence against him. His attorney, Ian Murray, says Davis is remorseful.

"But the bottom line is that he's responsible. He's entered the appropriate plea, and we move forward to sentencing in August," Murray said.

Davis is facing a maximum penalty of $820,000 in fines, and 328 years in prison.



