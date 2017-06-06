Police are investigating a fatal accident in Crawford County.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on state Rt. 285 near Townhall Rd. located just west of Cochranton.

Pennsylvania State Police tell Erie News Now, the accident involved a log truck and a Volkswagen Jetta.

According to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell, a 19-year-old male suffered multiple blunt force injuries during the accident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

No charges have been made as the investigation continues.

Erie News Now will keep you updated as more information becomes available.