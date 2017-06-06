Holy Family School Holds Closing Graduation

The Holy Family School held its last graduation.

The Erie Catholic Diocese just announced the elementary school, on E 9th St., Erie, will close at the end of this school year, as part of its consolidation plan.

The school's been educating students in grades K-5, for the past 99 years.

The school will be replaced by a new inner-city school located in the former St. Peter Cathedral school building.

The mission school for grades K-8 will be called "Mother Teresa Academy," and will open next January.