Holy Family School Holds Closing Graduation - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Holy Family School Holds Closing Graduation

ERIE, Pa. -

The Holy Family School held its last graduation.

The Erie Catholic Diocese just announced the elementary school, on E 9th St., Erie, will close at the end of this school year, as part of its consolidation plan.
The school's been educating students in grades K-5, for the past 99 years.
The school will be replaced by a new inner-city school located in the former St. Peter Cathedral school building. 

The mission school for grades K-8 will be called  "Mother Teresa Academy," and will open next January.

