Home Instead Senior Care Celebrates 15 Years

Erie's Dianne and Bob Cunningham of Home Instead Senior Care, are celebrating 15 years in business.

Over 300 guests stopped by the Warner Theatre, Tuesday, for the anniversary celebration.

Home Instead Senior Care is the world's leading provider of non-medical home care and companionship services for seniors.

There are more than 1,300 independently owned and operated franchises world wide.

The company is part of an international franchise established 22 years ago, in Omaha, Nebraska.