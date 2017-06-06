Home Instead Senior Care Celebrates 15 Years - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Home Instead Senior Care Celebrates 15 Years

Posted: Updated:
ERIE, Pa. -

Erie's Dianne and Bob Cunningham of Home Instead Senior Care, are celebrating 15 years in business. 

Over 300 guests stopped by the Warner Theatre, Tuesday, for the anniversary celebration.
Home Instead Senior Care is the world's leading provider of non-medical home care and companionship services for seniors. 
There are more than 1,300 independently owned and operated franchises world wide.

The company is part of an international franchise established 22 years ago, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com