Washington Twp. preps for potential medical marijuana companies

If a medical marijuana company wanted to set up shop in Erie County's Washington Township things just got a lot easier to do that.

"Council was very proactive ahead of time in anticipation that something may or may not come," said David Anthony, township manager.

Council members Tuesday night voting 3 to 1 to amend what's called "chapter 150-19." That area of the law now permits medical marijuana as a conditional use in C-1 commercial zoning districts.

Any grow facilities would have be to located in the township's industrial zoning district located along the Interstate 79 and Route 6N corridor.

"The commission in the past had the forethought to provide for those areas, so now we have something that needs to go into this," said Anthony.

It's a proactive approach for what are some exclusive and highly competitive medical marijuana licenses. In all, the Pennsylvania state Department of Health will issue 12 growing and processing permits. But only two of those will be in a 13 county area of Northwest Pennsylvania.

"Do we anticipate anything in the near future? Probably not," said Anthony. "But we wanted to be prepared and be proactive and do so."

Washington Township's change is also for "conditional use," meaning council will still have control over certain parts of any potential deal. But several companies have expressed interest in locating medical marijuana facilities in Erie or Crawford counties, which is why they're acting now.

"We've got to be proactive," said Mayor Mike Glass. "We've got to provide the place for it if they choose to come into the township."

The township's Vice Mayor Michael Fekles was the lone no vote, citing potential abuse of the drug.