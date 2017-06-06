Going Out Strong

It was the last acceptance of diplomas, and turning of the tassels for Strong Vincent High School, as they celebrated the graduation of the last class.

"It takes courage, to let go of the familiar, and embrace the new," said John Persinger, the commencement speaker and Republican nominee for Mayor.

"I'm very excited and I'm very blessed. The last graduation class, couldn't have been perfect timing," said Kevin Arrington, a graduate.

"I feel like if there were to be a last one, it should be us. With what we've done athletically and academically," said Lucas Harden, a graduate.

"It's kind of bittersweet. It feels great because we're one of the last classes, it holds a very special place in my heart," said Melik Martin Jr., a graduate.

The main theme of the commencement was change, reflecting the change coming to the Erie School District.

Strong Vincent High School is being reconfigurated into a middle school for the 2017-2018 school year. Students currently at Strong Vincent and East High School will be moved into Central Tech High School, or the new Erie High School. Collegiate Academy will remain open as a high school as well.

The graduates say despite the ups and downs of their senior year, they're thankful for the class coming together, to make it a special year.

"It has brought us closer together for us to see, hey we really are the final class," said Gwen Orama, a graduate.

"I feel like we all knew that it was the last thing, we were the last seniors, we were the last class, we knew we had to make it the best thing we could," said Diara Magee, a graduate.

"We had a lot of fun. Whenever we were in schools, the teachers we made had fun at the same time learn...we were like a family," said Rusyibihere Debernard, graduate and class valedictorian.

As they head on to their new lives, many of the graduates remain optimistic for the students coming through the Erie schools.

"I feel kind of sad that students can't experience the SV way, but looking to the future I hope everybody could have a great time at this new school," said Marcel Cleveland, a graduate.