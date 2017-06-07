Third Person Charged in Fatal Weekend Shooting at Crawford County Party

Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against a third person in a fatal weekend shooting at a Crawford County party.

Tyquil Munson, 20, of Meadville, was arrested Tuesday night on hindering apprehension or prosecution, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and terroristic threats.

He was sent to the Crawford County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Munson cleaned or scrubbed evidence present on the murder weapon - a Highpoint 9mm pistol, according to State Police.

He also possessed and pointed the loaded gun at multiple people at the party while yelling threatening remarks, investigators said.

Two others are also behind bars for the crime.

Stephen Kozak, 26, of Meadville, was arraigned Monday night on a charge of criminal homicide. Kozak fired the fatal shot, investigators said.

Brandon Frantz, 19, of Meadville, faces charges including conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence and several firearms charges. He was arraigned Tuesday morning.

State Police were called to a remote, wooded area off Teepleville Road in Athens Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers said when they arrived, a large crowd was dispersing. They estimate around 100 or more people were drawn to the party.

A fight broke out, and Kozak fired the handgun, according to State Police.

"He didn't really want to give it to him, but I guess some guy was beating up these girls," said Brandon Frantz's neighbor, Rick Frantz. "That's what he told me. 2:30 and then he said he was beating their heads in with rocks and stuff, and his friend flipped out."

Pennsylvania State Police could not confirm that motive but have interviewed one woman treated at the hospital after she was hit with a bottle.

"People said they were running out of beer - some groups - and that caused some conflicts with other people that still had beer," said Lt. Wayne Kline, Pennsylvania State Police Crime Unit Commander.

Witnesses said two to four shots were fired.

Jimmy Johnson, 21, was killed after he was hit with a bullet in the chest and abdomen, according to the Crawford County Coroner.

Friends drove Johnson to Meadville Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The coroner ruled Johnson's death as a homicide after an autopsy Tuesday.

Frantz provided the pistol to Kozak at the party, drove Kozak from the scene after the shooting, and tampered with and tried to remove the serial number from the handgun, investigators said. State Police have recovered the murder weapon, which they say was found in pieces in a rural area.

"When he was talking to me, he said he tore it up in 8 pieces," said Frantz. "I don't know if he found all 8 piece or not."

While searching the Frantz's home in West Mead Township for evidence, troopers found an indoor marijuana grow operation, along with multiple firearms and drug paraphernalia, State Police told Erie New Now.

Erie News Now has learned the party happened on private property and whoever organized it did not have permission to do so.

Kozak and Frantz were also taken to the Crawford County Jail.

Kozak was denied bail. Bond was set at $500,000 for Frantz.