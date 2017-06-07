Reported Drug Deal Leads to Arrest in Titusville - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Reported Drug Deal Leads to Arrest in Titusville

Titusville Police have arrested a man after responding to reports of a drug deal in progress.

Jacob Schneider, 22, faces charges for possession of drugs with the intent to deliver, criminal attempt to tamper with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators were called the Save a Lot around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and later found the suspect, who was identified as Schneider, in the 100 block of Diamond Street.

Schneider tried to hide the drugs by eating them, police said. Officers recovered the drugs from Schneider's mouth and found evidence he was trying to sell and deliver narcotics during a search.

Schneider was sent to the Crawford County Jail on $30,000 bond.

