Philadelphia Flyers Hire Otters Kris Knoblauch As Assistant Coach

After a successful run that included an OHL Championship and Memorial Cup Final, Erie Otters head coach Kris Knoblauch is moving up to the next level in his coaching career.

It was announced this morning by the Philadelphia Flyers that Knoblauch has been hired as an assistant coach.

The former Otters bench boss spent the likes of five seasons as the Otters head coach, which included four 50 win seasons, a CHL record. During this past season, Knoblauch also became the second coach in Otters history to reach 200 wins with the organization.

The Otters will begin search to find a replacement for Knoblauch in the coming weeks.