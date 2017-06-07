Philadelphia Flyers Hire Otters Kris Knoblauch As Assistant Coach

The body of a Franklin Township woman missing for nearly a week was found Sunday with the help of a K-9 team. New information from a trail camera helped lead searchers to the body of Kathleen Astarael Robin.More >>
The 11-month-old Erie baby in critical condition since he was found unconscious and underwater in a bathtub, last week has died.More >>
A sad ending in the search for a Lake City woman reported missing on Friday evening. The body of 39-year-old Christine Spohn was found around noon Saturday on the beach at Lake Erie Community Park.More >>
An Erie doctor faces charges, for allegedly illegally prescribing herself prescription medications. Doctor Susan Mullooly, DO, is facing charges including theft by deception, illegally obtaining a controlled substance, and identity theft.More >>
Kathleen Astarael Robin,35, was last seen around 9:00 p.m., Monday at her home on New Rd in Franklin township.More >>
"Children with Autism and intellectual disabilities are born into every neighborhood, they're born into every family, and they have the right, and the honor to live in every neighborhood and to be valued members of their churches and their schools and their communities."..... "And the people in Erie have really embraced that."More >>
The school held a ribbon cutting ceremony and welcomed the long line of people waiting to get a look at the new facility.More >>
