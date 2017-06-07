Ripley, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Torching Cars at Erie Tow Yard

The man accused of torching several vehicles in a tow yard returned to court Wednesday morning.

Timothy McBride, 65, of Ripley, New York, pleaded guilty to a felony count of arson.

Other charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The fires were set last December at Eddie's Collectibles, which is a tow yard on Erie's west side.

Security cameras caught video of the vehicle fires police say McBride intentionally set.

McBride was apparently upset because he could not get a couple of vehicles that had been towed back from the business.

He allegedly called the business and threatened to start a fire then actually did that days later.

It caused about $25,000 in damage.

McBride will be sentenced July 20 at 9 a.m.