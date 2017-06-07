Erie City Council Passes Resolution to Support Community College

Erie City Council passed a resolution to support Empower Erie's efforts to establish a community college for Erie County during Wednesday morning's meeting.

Council members have no official say on whether a community college is started.

Erie County Council is taking the lead on sponsoring the school, but City Council did want to go on record with its support.

The vote was 5 to 2.

Council members Jim Winarski and Cas Kwitowski said they cannot support the project without the guarantee it can be funded without a tax hike.