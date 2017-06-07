Erie School Board Awards Contract to Clean Up Central Tech School

The Erie School Board is making progress with the cleanup of the Central Tech High School building.

The board awarded a contract to a company called BMS Cat for cleanup work during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The company was chosen because it provided a more thorough proposal on how it would get the work done by a July 15 deadline.

It also had the lowest hourly labor rate.

Insurance will pay for all the work except for $25,000 the district must spend.

The board still must determine if the damaged wing of the school has to be demolished.

Fire heavily damaged part of the school May 26.

The remainder of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

BMS Cat will have two shifts working daily to get the cleanup done.

The company based in Cleveland has already hired 150 local people to do the work.