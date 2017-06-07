Erie City Council Helping LECOM with Plans to Build Dental Schoo - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie City Council Helping LECOM with Plans to Build Dental School

It was revealed at today's meeting of Erie City Council that LECOM is planning to build a dental school in Erie.

The city helped LECOM secure $2 million in state funding for the project.

Council passed a resolution directing the mayor and other city officials to assist LECOM during the planning and construction process.

Councilman Curtis Jones says now is a good time to ask LECOM to help the city with a financial gift because LECOM does not have to pay taxes on many of its properties.

LECOM currently operates a dental school in Bradenton, Florida.

