Erie City Council Helping LECOM with Plans to Build Dental School

It was revealed at today's meeting of Erie City Council that LECOM is planning to build a dental school in Erie.

The city helped LECOM secure $2 million in state funding for the project.

Council passed a resolution directing the mayor and other city officials to assist LECOM during the planning and construction process.

Councilman Curtis Jones says now is a good time to ask LECOM to help the city with a financial gift because LECOM does not have to pay taxes on many of its properties.

LECOM currently operates a dental school in Bradenton, Florida.