Erie City Council Shows Desire to Fight Blight

There was a time, not long ago, when some people believed Erie City Council did not care about eliminating blight. But, council is quickly changing that image.

It was last year when council diverted money that would have gone to hire another code enforcement officer to deal with blight. Instead, the money was used for youth programs. That's when some people thought council didn't have blight as a high priority, even though tackling blight is a top goal in the city's comprehensive plan.

Today, council members made it clear they how they feel about eliminating blight. Council voted to use a half million dollars in state funding to acquire and demolish blighted properties, and to assist in homeowner rehabilitation projects. Members will have more information, at its next meeting, on when that work will get started.



Council today also voted, on a first reading, to allow urban gardening in certain residential neighborhoods of the city. The neighborhoods chosen contain many dilapidated houses and vacant lots. It is hoped that individuals and businesses would obtain those properties and use the land for small crop farming. The farming would bring in tax dollars and create jobs.

"The administration, the council, other organizations in the community, are working hard. Because we recognize that blight is a significant issue. Underutilized properties, whether they be blighted and dilapidated buildings, or just empty lots. We see the issue with the Urban Gardening. That's a component of dealing with blight in our community,"said Councilman Curtis Jones.

The urban gardening ordinance must have one more vote by council before it becomes law.