"Erie Lock Up" to Benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association on Thursday

On Thursday, Erie News Now Jamison Hixenbaugh will be doing a little time, for a lot of good.

He will be participating in the “Erie Lock Up” event, at Junior's Last Laugh.

In an effort to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Jamison will be locked in a cage, where he will collect donations from noon until 1:00 p.m.

All of the money raised, will help fund research and programs for kids and adults living with life-threatening diseases like muscular dystrophy and ALS.

Donations can be made in person on Thursday, or through: http://www2.mda.org/goto/jamisonh