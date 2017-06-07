Erie Federal Credit Union Opens in Former Glenwood Elementary School

An Erie public school closed in a cost saving move several years ago,has reopened as the new corporate headquarters and 9th branch of Erie Federal Credit Union.

The transformation of the old Glenwood School over the past 18 months has been dramatic. Erie Federal Credit Union officials cut the ribbon this morning, held an open house, and officially opened for business.

For credit union customers it's a new full service central location, with face-to-face teller transactions, new account opening, consumer and business loans, wealth management, safe deposit boxes and a big drive through with ATM and night depository. There's also a community room, that retains the feel of the school. It will be available for small community meetings and possibly the return of a county election polling place.

According to CEO Brian Waugaman, the project used local designers, contractors and incorporated plenty of school and local history. "History was very important to us, a lot of the foundation is with us that history remains, the walls are internal to the walls here now, the Glenwood Elementary school lettering from the outside of the gymnasium we brought inside to preserve that, we also have old Koehler building foundation block which we used in a retaining wall in the south lot," Waugaman said.

Chairman of the credit union board, Dan Nawrocki was pleased to see the results of years of planning. "I used to be a teacher in the Erie School District so I knew Glenwood School very well," Nawrocki said. "Just to see what it has turned into since we've purchased the property is amazing."

The project puts the property back on the tax rolls. Mayor Joe Sinnott is happy about that. "Sure it's always important for us to get old unused structures back on the tax rolls as soon as possible, rather than having them left to decay," Sinnott said, adding, "It's a good thing for the community it's a good thing for the neighborhood and obviously a good thing for the credit union as well."

With 42,000 square feet, the credit union says the building is large enough for future growth.