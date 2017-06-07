Emerson Gridely Elementary Goes Out with a Big Spring Fling

Kids and families at Emerson Gridley Elementary School had a ball celebrating the end of the school year. Bounce houses, jugglers, food vendors and lots of summer fun was at the school for everyone to enjoy.

Since Gridley Elementary is closing after this year, the school board went all out.

Principal, Timothy Sabol, told us parents are handling the change well. Principal Sabol will be continuing his career in education at Diehl Elementary next fall.