Central Tech students seek "closure" at graduation ceremony

Graduation is usually a time for goodbyes.

"It's definitely a little different," said Dennis Sauers, a Central Tech graduate. "I've got the chills, the jitters."

But for Aaron Bretz and the Central Tech Class of 2017, Wednesday's ceremony was the first time the entire senior class had been back together since fire ripped through the school on May 26. Students missed the final 9 days as a result.

"I really wanted to say goodbye to everybody, my friends. But at least I still get to do that," said Bretz referring to graduation.

"I didn't get the closure that all the other kids got," said Kameron Murray, a classmate of Bretz. "These are the last days of walking through the halls as a student."

This is also the final graduating class from Central Tech. The building will reopen next fall as Erie High School, one of two public high schools left in the Erie School District's budget-driven consolidation plans.

"I'm very upset that our school is closing down and changing the name and that it burned down and everything," said graduate Jordan Dixon. "But I'm very honored to be the last class."

"I would like to see my sister graduate from the school, but unfortunately that's not going to happen," said fellow graduate Madison Swift.

Central Tech administrators leaving the 171 graduates with one piece of advice: to help support the students at the new Erie High School.

"Offer whatever help you can," said Principal Pamela Mackowski during her commencement speech. "You may never know how much it means to somebody else."

And the superintendent also reminded graduates that their work throughout the transition will not be forgotten.

"The future for Central, for Erie High School, is going to be built upon your legacy," said Superintendent Jay Badams, whose tenure with the district ends July 1.

That legacy is not only what Bretz and his peers will leave behind. It's something they will take with them, as they leave central tech and the graduation stage.

"It's a complete honor since we're the last class of 2017," he said.