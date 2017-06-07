Erie's Little Big Shot

Josh Karnes, a 12-year-old gymnast of Erie, starred in a NBC show Wednesday night called, "Little Big Shots, with host Steve Harvey.

"I did a couple of events. I did ring strength, I did pommel, and I did p-bars, and there was this fun thing that I had to do, I had to climb a rope. After that I talked to Steve Harvey, about whatever he asked," said Josh Karnes.

Josh was hesitant to perform on the show at first, but his family's support convinced him to go on.

"It was a great opportunity and you need to do this, just to say you did it!" said Monica Karnes, Josh's Mother.

Since the taping last July, Josh has won two major titles.

In April, he represented the Untied States on the Men's Junior National Team at a tournament in Berlin, taking home first all around for his age group, which he was the youngest in, as well as first in high bar and vault. He said it was an incredible experience to compete alongside international athletes.

"It was cool seeing how the other countries did their stuff," he explained.

Then in May, he clinched first place at nationals for his age, securing his spot on the national junior's team for a third year. Josh trains at Lakettes and Lakers Gymnastic Academy off of Peach Street.

"When you see your child working so hard everyday, and that is his focus. He trains 5-6 days a week. So when you see that hard work paying off, it's very exciting," said Monica Karnes.

Josh hopes to compete at the Olympics in 2024.

If you missed Wednesday night's showing, Little Big Shots will be airing re-runs of the episode on NBC.