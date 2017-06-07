Showing Gratitude to the Heroes Who Save Lives

Ten years ago, fire fighters saved the life of Brian Ulbrich after a motor cycle accident in Waterford.

He wanted to say thanks. Wednesday, he presented wooden flags to the Stancliff Hose Company and first responders for their life saving efforts.

Over the years, he has donated flags to fire and police departments.

He wants the first responders to know how much he appreciates what they do for local communities.

Also, Wednesday, the American Legion presented a $10,000 check donation to the fire department.

The money is being used to buy 2 infrared cameras and 4 masks with infrared cameras on them.