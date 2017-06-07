Showing Gratitude to the Heroes Who Save Lives - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Showing Gratitude to the Heroes Who Save Lives

Posted: Updated:
WATERFORD, Pa -

Ten years ago, fire fighters saved the life of Brian Ulbrich after a motor cycle accident in Waterford.

He wanted to say thanks. Wednesday, he presented wooden flags to the Stancliff Hose Company and first responders for their life saving efforts.
Over the years, he has donated flags to fire and police departments.
He wants the first responders to know how much he appreciates what they do for local communities. 

Also, Wednesday, the American Legion presented a $10,000 check donation to the fire department.
The money is being used to buy 2 infrared cameras and 4 masks with infrared cameras on them.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com