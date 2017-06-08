Erie Police Officer Agrees to Plead Guilty to Deadly DUI Car Cra - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Police Officer Agrees to Plead Guilty to Deadly DUI Car Crash

The criminal case is moving forward for an Erie police officer, charged with driving drunk in a deadly car crash.

Cheryl Frey, 46, made her way into court Thursday morning, where she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Frey agreed to plead guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI and DUI, in turn, six other charges were dropped.

Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says after Thursday's hearing, Frey has moved from paid to unpaid leave from the Erie police department.

The Erie police officer is charged in connection to a February crash on Route-99 in McKean.

Wade Schultze, 57, of McKean was driving the other vehicle involved, he was killed.

Frey had to spend several days in the hospital.

State Police say Frey was drinking at at least two taverns before the wreck, and they say they have security camera video to prove it.

Frey was off duty at the time.

She still has to formally enter the guilty plea at a hearing, which is expected later this summer.

The homicide by vehicle while DUI charge carries a minimum sentence of 3 years in prison.

Upload your own image or video

